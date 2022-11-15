A man suspected of being involved in the hit and run death of a Hanson man was arrested on Monday, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an earlier release from HCSO, at 12:49 a.m. on Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to Tippett Road in reference to an individual lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male who was later identified as 30-year-old Zachary T. Higgins. The release also stated that there were vehicle parts lying near the body, although no details about the suspected vehicle was released.
