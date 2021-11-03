The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday, November 2:
Jeffrey R. Woodall, of Earlington, was arrested for assault (4th degree) child abuse, and unlawful imprisonment on the 2nd degree.
Adrienne Lindsey Broughton, of Owensboro, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
Isaac D. Williams, of Bowling Green, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan M. Laffoon, of Madisonville, was charged for contempt of court libel and slander resistance to order.
