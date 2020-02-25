Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Alexander P. Deunk, 23, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and first degree criminal trespassing.
• Eddie E. Geary, 66, of Central City was charged Saturday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Jacob A. Larkins, 25, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and disregard/failure to yield the right of way.
• Roger D. McCarty, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Harvey D. McFarland, 57, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Christopher W. McKee, 43, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Bernard Montgomery Jr., 31, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with witness tampering.
• Courtney D. Williams, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and as a persistent felony offender.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Monday:
• Jolene Devin, 44, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended/revoked license, failed/improper signal, failure to produce insurance card and operating a vehicle under the influence.
