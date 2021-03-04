Instead of vaccination clinics, the Hopkins County Health Department is working on getting COVID-19 vaccinations incorporated into their regular operations.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said they will be getting about 200 doses of the vaccine each week.
“We are still working on boost doses this week,” she said. “I have not gotten a chance to sit down with my director of nursing to determine her schedule and decide how we are going to put those in.”
The health department is currently working on tier 1C — meaning anyone aged 60 and older, anyone who is 16 years and older with a chronic health condition and essential workers — while Baptist Health Madisonville is still focusing on tier 1A and 1B and are just getting into the tier 1C group.
Beach said the health department does not have enough doses to open up vaccination appointments for all of tier 1C, so they will be focusing on different groups in that tier.
“In tier 1C, we are doing 60-plus and they don’t have to have a chronic illness, and we are going to start doing 50-plus that have a chronic illness or they are essential workers,” said Beach.
Once an exact schedule is confirmed, Beach said information will go up on the health department’s Facebook page and their website.
“When we get 1C done, we will have a great part of the battle done,” said Beach.
The health department has applied to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it is one dose and makes it user-friendly, she said.
If the health department is approved to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Beach said she plans to use the health department van to go out into the community and vaccinate some of the high-risk areas.
Between the hospital and the health department, more than 15,000 vaccines have been administered to people in Hopkins County, she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said vaccinations are still progressing nicely with the hospital still administering over 1,000 vaccinations a week.
The approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine means more vaccines will be available to people — and because it does not require cold storage, it should mean more sites will be available for distribution, said Quinn.
“This is great news because we all have the same goal which is to vaccinate our communities as quickly as possible and to offer this protection from the coronavirus to everyone that would like to receive it,” she said.
In a Facebook live update with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., Beach said there have been 3,865 total recorded COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County in the past year. There have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,537 people who have recovered. There are 201 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.
Whitfield said there has been some good news for the last month with case numbers continuing to trend downward.
“That is a good trend that we need to continue until we get down until there is nothing left,” he said.
Also in the update, Beach said the health department would no longer be posting COVID-19 case information daily, but will instead provide weekly updates by the end of the workday on Mondays.
Whitfield and Cotton said they will no longer be doing monthly COVID-19 updates since things in the county are stabilizing.
“Where we are at, if there is information that needs to be sent out or if there is an opportunity to share with the community what is going on, we will,” said Cotton.
To sign up for a vaccination appointment through the health department, visit https://www. hopkinscohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination-information/. To get an appointment through the hospital, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
