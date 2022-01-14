The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Allison Deboe, was charged, January 12, for failure to appear in court.
Jacob T. McKinney, was charged, January 13, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to illuminate head lights and failure to appear in court.
Donald C. Huckleberry, was charged, January 12, for criminal mischief in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.
