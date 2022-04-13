CornerStone Preparatory School, a faith-based school in Madisonville, has announced that it will be able to providing free tuition to all new and incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year.
Rebekah Buchanan, the CornerStone principal, said the school is moving to a fully donor-supported programming.
“All of our programming is sponsored by donations, either corporate donations or individual donations and fundraising,” she said.
This will allow more students to attend who otherwise would not be able to afford a private Christian school education. CornerStone offers an educational program that integrates the Bible into everything they do.
“It was a great way for us to expand on our mission of preparing students for college and career and life, and to be able to share that mission with others who would not necessarily be able to afford a private school tuition on their own,” said Buchanan.
There are specific admission criteria that new and returning students need to meet along with filling out an application to attend. She said turning in an application does not guarantee that a student will be admitted.
“We have very specific classroom size caps,” said Buchanan. “No class will have more than 15 students in it.”
CornerStone is a kindergarten through 12th-grade educational facility.
Donations to the school are tax-deductible because CornerStone is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information on registration or the admission criteria, visit https://cornerstone-prep.com/, call 270-841-7540 or go by the school located at 145 E. Center St. in Madisonville.
