Consumers who like to support local businesses will get their chance this Saturday when the second annual Spring Community Event comes to the Madisonville City Park, featuring an assortment of local vendors.
“This event is showcasing small business owners and their products that they sell making them available for purchase,” said Tammy Hardy, director of the Workforce Connections Program in Madisonville. “This helps to remind people to stay in your community/town to shop to support our surrounding small local business owners.”
This is a family friendly event, and all proceeds go to benefit Miss Bonnie’s Place, located in Madisonville. Miss Bonnie’s Place is a multi-faceted, Christian-based, 501(3) nonprofit, community and outreach organization focused on building a stronger, safer, and more inclusive community by increasing community members’ knowledge and understanding, increasing positive social interactions, volunteerism, and civic pride.
The event will take place Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At the City park, lcoated at 755 Park Avenue CT., in Madisonville.
“There will be various vendors, grill masters and food trucks in attendance that day also so come out ready to shop, eat the best food ever and support our local vendors and just have a great time with us that day.”
For more information please reach out to Tammy Hardy via email, tammy.hardy@kctcs.edu
