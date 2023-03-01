Prom can get expensive, from the dress to shoes, jewelry to hair and make-up. A new program is looking to lend a helping hand to students in the Dawson Springs school system.
Junior and senior girls at Dawson Springs High School can get help finding their perfect dress with their own fairy godmother through Cinderella’s Closet and the Dawson Springs Family Resource Youth Service Center.
Shannon Garrett, the Dawson FRYSC coordinator, said Cinderella’s Closet is a project that was started at Owensboro Christian Church several years ago.
“They provide not only a free dress,” she said. “They provide shoes, jewelry, purses, a boutonniere for the date, and they even have an area where they can decorate and design flip flops in case their dress shoes get uncomfortable during prom.”
The reason it is called Cinderella’s Closet is that when the girls go to pick out their dress they are given a fairy godmother to help walk them through the selection process from the dress to jewelry and shoes.
“It is really neat,” said Garrett.
Even if a girl already has her dress, she said they can still come to pick out shoes and jewelry.
Garrett said Cinderella’s Closet has between 800 to 1,000 at any given time ranging in sizes from 00 to 30+, with many of them being brand new. They are opening their doors to the girls on March 17 and 18.
Garrett said the Dawson Springs FRYSC will be taking the junior and senior girls who sign up to get a dress on March 18. Along with transportation, they will also treat the girls to dinner at a nice restaurant on the way back.
Any junior or senior girl wanting to go to prom can contact Shannon Garrett at the Dawson Springs FRYSC to reserve a spot. She said there is a small form that needs to be filled out, but it is only five questions long.
Anyone who does not want to go with the FRYSC but still wants to get a dress, shoes, and accessories can go by themselves.
“Even if they are not involved with the school, and they want to drive up on their own, they are welcome to do that,” said Garrett.
Each girl will leave with her dress steamed and hung in a bag along with shoes, jewelry, a goody bag, and a boutonniere for her date. The dress and accessories are hers to keep.
The Owensboro Christian Church is located at 2818 New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.