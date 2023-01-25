The hope of every small community is that regardless of whether they choose to go to college or go straight into the workforce, its young people will eventually settle in the community where they grew up.
To facilitate that, West Kentucky Workforce has created an Exploration Expo for juniors and seniors attending Hopkins County Career & Technology Center.
Molly Deahl, the business liaison with the West Kentucky Workforce Board, said this initiative is to help students engage with local employers.
“We want to give as many opportunities for students to know what is in their backyard so hopefully when they graduate if they chose to go straight into the workforce, they stay here and work here and choose to keep this home base for them,” she said.
Several businesses from the community, along with a few from nearby communities, participated in the expo.
Deahl said they are excited to include nearby community businesses.
“We are finally seeing (things) back to normal,” she said. “I think from the business perspective and students.”
Some of the local businesses included Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, the City of Madisonville, Madisonville Community College, Kentucky Army National Guard, Tyson Foods, and Clark Distributing. Some of the outside businesses included Jennie Stuart Health, Toyoda Gosei Automotive Sealing, River View Coal, and Woodmen Life.
Laiken Chambliss, from Toyoda Gosei and the lunch sponsor, said the event was good for networking and getting familiar with the high school students preparing to graduate.
Laci Blue, a recruiter for BHDM, said the expo is a great opportunity for students to understand the healthcare field.
“We have staff from all kinds of physicians because we have to have a hospital that runs 24/7,” she said.
Harlie Grant, a senior at Hopkins County Central High School, said she talked with both BHDM and Jennie Stuart about potential paths she could take in the healthcare field.
“After I graduate in the fall, I’ll be going to MCC for my RN, and then I’m going to go for my neonatal,” she said.
Emma Killough, a Central junior, said while she is interested in nursing, she doesn’t know what path that will take.
“It will probably be in some specialty of nursing,” she said.
One of the new businesses participating in the expo this year was the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
Anna Meier, with corrections, said the expo was a great opportunity for them to help change public opinion on corrections.
“There is a lot more to us than corrections officers,” she said. “We offer a wide arrange of careers.”
The state penitentiary table had several visitors, and Meier said it was because of their uniforms and the fact that she was carrying a taser.
While some of the students went to the expo to get more information on their goals after high school, others were still figuring that out.
Isa Hayes, a Central junior, said she was just looking around trying to determine what her plans will be for the future.
Rebecca Evitts, a senior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, said she is not sure what she wants to do, but she still looked around the event for ideas.
“I think this is a really good opportunity to see what is out there,” she said.
