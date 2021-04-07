Information is still being sought by the Madisonville Police Department in connection to a break in at the Parkway Plaza Mall on March 28.
MPD Maj. Andy Rush said Tuesday that detectives are still working the case and are continuing to seek information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest.
Around 5:15 a.m. on March 28 a white male subject entered the mall through an emergency exit, according to police reports.
Once inside the mall, the suspect reportedly burglarized Godfather’s Pizza, the Regional Jewelry Repair kiosk and GameStop.
Investigators say the suspect also burglarized and vandalized a mall storage and maintenance area inside the property.
Anyone with information in the case can contact MPD at 270-821-1720 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 270-825-1111.
