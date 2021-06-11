As one school year wraps up, planning for another one is already underway. Part of that preparation always includes the hiring of key personnel either due to administrators changing jobs or retirement.
For the Hopkins County school system, it’s a combination of both.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for the school, said there are two leadership positions open — one as principal of Browning Springs Middle School and one for a director of elementary education and Title 1.
She said the position at Browning Springs opened when former principal Jason Clark was named assistant superintendent in Caldwell County.
A meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Board of Education office for the Browning Springs Middle School SBDM Council for principal selection training.
As for the director of elementary education and Title I position, it opened when Jennifer Luttrell took a job as principal at Owensboro High School.
As those two positions open, another one is filled as the district announced that Damon Fleming accepted an assistant superintendent position. Fleming will be replacing Amy Smith, who was promoted to superintendent last month following the retirement of Dr. Deanna Ashby.
“I am humbled and honored to have this opportunity to work with the students, families, and staff of Hopkins County Schools,” said Fleming, who has spent the past six years as director of student services for Daviess County Public Schools.
Fleming earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, a master’s degree in special education from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree and specialist degree in education administration from MSU. He is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of the Cumberlands with a special are in district-level leadership.
In a news release, Smith said Fleming will bring a wealth of knowledge to the team.
“His experience in law enforcement and education for the past 24 years will be an asset to our students, staff, and community,” she said. “We are looking forward to the new perspective he will bring to Hopkins County.”
