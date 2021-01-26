A Nortonville man wanted on drug charges is under arrest after a traffic stop in Providence over the weekend.
According to a report from the Providence Police Department, officers Isaac Frias and Eric Elder observed Wesley Allen Gibson, 31, operating a blue Dodge pickup within the city limits. After stopping at the Huck’s Convenience Store, officers noticed that a female was driving the vehicle.
Officers ran a computer check and discovered that Gibson was wanted in Lyon County after violating conditions of his bond for meth charges and that he did not have a valid driver’s license.
A search of the vehicle located a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and a baggie of suspected marijuana.
Gibson was booked in the Webster County Detention Center on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth and driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers also executed a Lyon County warrant for his arrest.
The female was not charged.
