Madisonville Community College was not crime-free last year. But it came close.
The college's latest Annual Security Report shows the only 2018 arrest was a "drug law violation." The arrest occurred on public property, as opposed to the campus itself.
MCC reported no crimes at all in 2017. Four offenses were reported in 2016.
The college has put new emphasis on safety and security this year. Former Hopkins County Jailer Joe Blue was named director of public protection in January and moved to the new title of school resource officer on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
