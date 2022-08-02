With three months under their belts, BigCity Coffee owners, Kaitlyn Jones and Cody Duggar feel that the community is finally starting to “like them again.”
The pair took over ownership of the popular downtown Madisonville coffee shop earlier this year when Jenny Gipson and co-owner Molly Garrigan Robinson decided to step away.
“There’s a reputation to uphold, people don’t like change,” Jones said. “We are happy to see people coming around and enjoying it here again. We have been overrun with the overwhelming support that our community provides. Proving one of the many reasons why this is one of the best towns on earth! We couldn’t do this without each and everyone of our customers.”
Duggar and Jones encourage the community to come enjoy the coffee, breakfast and lunch options, and pastries that they all love.
“It’s the same ingredients, the same recipe. Molly came in and showed us all step by step how to make everything. The sandwiches and wraps along with the freshly made salads are all delicious and keep people asking for more. We can’t wait until we get to a comfortable point to bring more of the old gems from the BigCity menu back”
In addition to the familiar favorites and specialty coffees, there are some fresh new items on the menu.
One of them being the RedBull Infusion. There are over 30 different flavor syrups to choose from, which goes in the bottom of the cup. Then an entire can of RedBull is poured over ice, and topped with half and half cream. Stir it up and enjoy this caffeinated, milkshake-like beverage. Jones recommends the popular “Duggar Special” which is red raspberry and coconut flavoring.
If you are looking to get some studying done, there is free WIFI and cozy, quiet areas to do just that. The environment is perfect if you are looking to get some work done while enjoying a cup of coffee.
Another new offering are the Local Hero Discounts. If you are a first responder or military there are special offers and discounts just for you, so be sure to check out their Facebook advertisements.
As far as the future, the ideas just keep on coming. Jones stated that once they are situated and fully staffed, they hope to get their liquor license to be able to do brunch drinks and boozy events.
“We want to do something different, like a weekly outing or monthly event. We’re thinking big Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Palomas, lunch beers... we know customers who are already interested and we want to be able to serve them too.”
Other future ideas include extended hours and a possibility to open on Mondays for a few hours, a reserved parking spot for call ahead orders and a pick-up-window for those just wanting something quick to go.
“We are looking forward to what the future holds and we’re so happy to serve this community.”
For more information on BigCity, upcoming news and events, specials and discounts be sure to follow them on Facebook.
