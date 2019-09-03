Police seek information on two missing teens

Two area teenage girls remained missing Monday after they were seen together Saturday night.
Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch sent a phone alert Sunday afternoon for Demontasia Thompson, 16. It indicated she was last seen around 2:30 a.m.
A second alert was posted on Facebook minutes later for Alajah Gant, 16. A dispatcher said the disappearances were "possibly connected."
Thompson stands 4-foot-11 and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. Dispatchers said Thompson has black hair and dark eyes, while Gant has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the teens are asked to call Madisonville Police at 270-821-1720.
