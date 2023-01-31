On Monday, the Hopkins County School Board has approved a minor technical change to the special permission guidelines. According to Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, the change was a minor one that only involved wording that is no longer relevant.
“The special permission procedure is being revised to remove the virtual verbiage added during COVID-19 because it is no longer relevant..
In November 2022, the school board approved new attendance zones to adjust for the pending closure of Earlington Elementary. The special permission guidelines were also updated to keep schools at a certain capacity.
Special permission forms will be available on the district website, www.hopkins.kyschools.us, or at the Central Office, beginning Wednesday through April 1.
In a message sent out to parents last week, the school district reminded parents that students are required to attend school in their assigned attendance school zone. The attendance zones have changed and can be viewed on the district’s home page under District News.
Families do not have to submit a new application for special permission if their student has already received special permission to attend the same school. A new application is only needed if the student will be transitioning to a new school.
Students wanting to attend outside their assigned school zone may only apply if they are approved through a special permission transfer request for schools operating at less than 90% student capacity.
Applications may be submitted for Hanson Elementary School, Hopkins County Central High School, Jesse Stuart Elementary School, South Hopkins Middle School, and West Hopkins School.
Current North students affected by the boundary changes and who wish to remain at North will need to complete a special permission form. North is at capacity and cannot accept requests outside of those already attending.
Completed applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Central Office, 320 S. Seminary St. Madisonville, KY. Applications will not be accepted at the school level. Applications will be reviewed by the Department of Pupil Personnel and the requested school on an individual basis. Approval or denial letters will be mailed by May 1.
In other news, the school board:
approved KETS invoice payments to Encore for $107,100 for a Chromebook refresh across the district
approved invoice payments to A&K Construction for $421,319, to Blue Mountain Co. for $56,195.08, and to Porter Athletics for $34,736 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School
approved the 2022-2023 Comprehensive District and School Improvement Plans
approved the 2023-2024 draft budget
approved the contract with West Kentucky Educational Cooperative for strategic planning consulting services
approved Ricoh Copier lease agreements for West Hopkins School and Hopkins County Central High School
Due to inclement weather, all the items under superintendent and staff reports were rescheduled for the next meeting.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Central Office.
