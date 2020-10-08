Helping children achieve their artistic needs through music, art, visual art and yoga classes, the Light of Chance organization through the Breathe Youth Artist Program is offering virtual classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I try to look at the situation as an opportunity. What are some opportunities that we can create for ourselves that can help us not only sustain but thrive during the pandemic and even beyond,” said Eric Logan, Light of Chance executive director. “I think virtually is definitely something we are going to keep around, it is a new avenue for us to expand our reach.”
Light of Chance was started by Logan in 2005 to serve youth and the community through innovative arts and wellness programs. The Breathe Youth Artist Program is open to kids grades fifth through 12th.
Jessi Crawford, a program coordinator, said the classes gives kids an artistic outlet where they can be as messy as they want to be or as loud as they want to be.
The art classes will let the kids paint and do art projects Crawford said they are looking at doing tie dye soon and some pumpkin carving. The music instructor teaches the kids how to read music, write a song or play an instrument, and the dance teacher will teach the kids Tiktok dances and songs they want to learn.
“[Yoga] is a great way, if you have a child that is really anxious about how school is going right now, for them to relax and meditate,” said Crawford. “Our instructors are really good about bringing that level down, especially if that child is having sleep issues.”
Since the pandemic, participation numbers have gone down. They used to average 65 kids a session, now they have maybe 20 a session. For the kids doing in-person, Logan said they are following the guidelines of wearing masks and checking temperatures.
Crawford said, because of COVID-19 they don’t allow the kids to move from group to group right now. So if the child starts in art, they will need to stay in the art or music or dance rooms. The only exception is if it is their first week and the child wants to really learn a song or dance or do a specific art project.
Virtual classes are offered Monday through Thursday, with in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Yoga is offered as both virtual and in-person on Mondays at 4:15 p.m. Dinner is served on Tuesdays and Thursdays around 5:45 before the parents pick the kids up.
Registration for classes is year around and the classes are free to everyone, no matter if they are doing in-person or virtual. For more information on the classes and Light of Chance, visit www.lightof chance.org.
