Downtown business owners happy about 2019

From Friday Night Live to Winter Wonderland, downtown Madisonville has been very busy at times this year. But can that be the case year-round?
The city's Historic District Commission is optimistic. All seven members own property in the district and consider 2019 the cap on a resurgent decade.
"Many of the buildings included in the current Historic District have more value today than they did 10 years ago," member Jenny Gibson said. "The rents are higher. The sales prices are higher."
The commission wrapped up its official work for 2019 this month with a discussion of various projects in the area. While Madisonville has no official organization for downtown merchants, the commission reviews proposed changes at its monthly meetings.
Commission Chair Cliff Nance has become a major stakeholder, buying several downtown buildings. Nance made his first move downtown by purchasing the Crowded House building on West Center Street in 2011.
"I paid somewhere around $50,000 for that," Nance said in an interview. He estimated the price range for properties at that time was between $45,000 and $75,000.
If Nance sold the building now, he'd probably make a nice profit.
"Some of the recent sales on Center Street, Sugg Street, even Main Street, have been north of 200 [thousand]," he said.
Gibson agreed with that view, saying during the meeting that some recent appraisals for downtown buildings were "way up" compared with several years ago.
Nance said the increase in this decade is a mix of natural price appreciation and individuals making fix-up investments in largely empty buildings.
"Most of the people I know who have made investments not only got their investment back, but also had a little bit of return," Nance said.
The city government has helped fuel the interest, as downtown has been the site of at least one major event a month since June. Some have been sobering, such as the Veterans Day parade. Others have been festive, such as Friday Night Live and Kidapalooza.
"The benefit of being downtown is that everything comes through here now," said Neil Carver, who opened Level Up Gaming this month along the "business walk" on East Center Street. He hopes his video game room can bring young people downtown, while their parents might enjoy other businesses.
Restaurateur Terry Green is hopeful as well. After weeks of preparation, Green's Steakhouse opened Friday in the old Bart's Fine Foods on South Main Street. A Facebook post indicated Green still is waiting for a liquor license.
Nance says the occupancy rate downtown has improved. He estimated in 2010, buildings were around 30% full.
"Now I'd say we're probably at 85% or more," Nance said. "That's a pretty good success story."
Carver hopes to join in that success.
"Let's get downtown back to where it used to be," he said.
