The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Hopkins County Jail inmate that died over the weekend.
Joyce Stallworth, 52, of Earlington, was being housed in the jail on failure to appear charges after her arrest on Friday, Oct. 9 around 10:30 p.m., according to jail records.
According to a statement from the jail, Stallworth began showing signs of distress around 7:42 a.m. on Saturday during a routine conversation with a Hopkins County Jail Deputy.
The statement notes that Stallworth was immediately attended to by on site medical staff and jail deputies before being transported by ambulance to Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Stallworth was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. at the hospital.
KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rob Austin said foul play is not suspected and that a timeline on the investigation is unknown at this point.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said the jail is waiting for the investigation from KSP to conclude but did say that all materials asked of the jail have been turned over to the KSP.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said an autopsy has been performed but said results of that will not be revealed for an estimated six to eight weeks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.