Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Friday:
• Tammy M. Oakley, 44, of Hanson was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to produce insurance card.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Christy E, Dukes, 35, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Shawna R. Ritter, 49, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Dennis W. Stone Sr,, 60, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating a vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
