During last night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton gave some project updates to council members.
The city is proud to announce that the playground at Mahr Park finally opened this past weekend.
“It is definitely a joy to see and to watch the kids having so much fun. It was exceptionally done,” Mayor Cotton. This project started in August 2019.
The airport project is finally taking off. The concrete pad is now completed, as far as the gravel work. This week the plumbing and heating system will also get underway. The taxi lane work has been submitted and will be getting started shortly.
“We are in high hopes that the building will go up by the end of January,” he said.
The much anticipated sport complex bids are due this afternoon, at 2 p.m. Upon receiving and reviewing these bids a special joint meeting between the Fiscal Court and City Council will be called, most likely within the next two weeks.
