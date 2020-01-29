With books surrounding the portable dentist bench inside the library at Grapevine Elementary School, a three-person dental team provided preventative and restorative dental care for students.
For some parents, dental care for their kids can be a challenge because of a variety of issues, including taking time off work or transportation. Noting how difficult life can be, Big Smiles Dental has partnered with the Hopkins County School District to offer dental care to its students for little to no cost.
“On average, kids miss two or more days a year due to dental problems, and Big Smiles is bringing the convenience to the school for busy families that have hectic schedules. We can treat their kids in the school,” said team lead Sarepta Elliott. “There are so many kids that wouldn’t get this care otherwise. We’re able to provide all the services, so it’s really rewarding, and I love it.”
During three school days, the dental team from Big Smiles has provided complete oral examinations, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, X-rays and restorative services, such as fillings, to the school’s students.
In January and February, Big Smiles is visiting each school in the district to provide its services. On average, each school has had 50 students participate, said Dr. Curt Olney, the team’s dentist.
“We hope to be a vehicle of intervention,” said Olney. “Many of these students’ teeth and oral situations will go bad if they’re not treated. It doesn’t take long to see the smile on the children. When you can see a child is not getting care from the family and you can do something about it, that means a lot.”
Grapevines’ Family Resource Coordinator Tonja Simms said the team from Big Smiles has been a big help.
“They had information on the applications for the preschool, kindergarten and all that stuff,” she said. “We’ve worked so well together, and the process has flowed so perfectly. They have made the parents proud, too, because parents didn’t realize how much they were going to do. Today is the last day at Grapevine, and they’re doing the cavities. They cleaned them the first day, then after that they do the cavities and the fillings.”
Each of the team members shares a love for what they do, said Simms.
“You could tell they love what they do, and that made the kids even more comfortable,” she said. “I think that’s why we’ve had fewer kids nervous than normal because their team was just awesome in talking to and playing with the kids to make the kids more comfortable.”
Big Smile Dental has a memorandum of understanding with the district to provide preventative and restorative dental service. A licensed Kentucky dentist, hygienist or dental assistants will be at each site, and there is no charge to the district or school. When available, Medicaid covers 100% of treatment, and most insurances are accepted. However, they also have a low-cost self-pay option too, said April Devine, the district’s director of pupil personnel.
At Grapevine, 11 students did not have insurance, Simms said the students were awarded a grant and received their dental care for free.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our families. They’re not just getting their teeth cleaned, but they’re either getting them fixed while they’re here or they’re getting a referral to get them fixed at a later time,” said Devine. “To me, it’s just a wonderful opportunity for everyone. It’s been a great partnership.”
There are several schools still to be seen in the district, including Jesse Stuart Elementary School, Earlington Elementary School, Pride Elementary School, West Broadway Elementary, South Hopkins Middle School, Brown Springs Middle School, James Madison Middle School, Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
If a parent or guardian is interested in having their student examined through Big Smile, visit www.myschooldentist.com or ask your school for a permission form, said Devine. For more information, check the latest community newsletter from the district.
