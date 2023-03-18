For Easter, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville has partnered with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Public Library to give kids a chance to learn about the library while having fun with crafts.
The event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25 at the library.
Sandra Betts, the club’s arts & culture committee chair, said they will read two Easter-themed books to the kids before starting a craft to coincide with each book.
“The children will get to pick which project they want to do,” she said.
Peggy Stirsman, the club’s education committee chair, said she will be the one reading the books to the kids.
“They are just books the kids would be really interested in,” she said. “I am going to try to get the kids involved in the reading, connecting them with what is in the book.”
The first book is How to Catch the Easter Bunny by Adam Wallace. Betts said the craft that works with that book is making no sew Easter bunnies out of socks.
“We have gathered a bunch of socks. The fuzzy socks with different colors and patterns,” she said. “Even the younger children can do it. It is fairly easy and darn cute.”
The second book is The Great Big Especially Beautiful Easter Egg by James Stevenson. Betts said they have printed large eggs out on card stock for the kids to decorate however they want.
“We are going to have paints and crafts and coloring markers, glitter, all kind of things for them to glue onto their eggs,” she said.
They chose card stock for the egg in case mom or dad wants to frame the egg and keep it.
Betts said that even though the crafts are geared towards elementary-aged children, this event is for the whole family, no matter the ages of the kids.
“We are not going to turn a child away,” she said. “As a group of women and mothers, we want to help families create memories they can look back on and smile.”
Stirsman said they chose to work with the library because the library does a great job of relating literature and activities to children.
“Sometimes we as adults forget that kids need a little extra to get involved in their books,” she said. “A library is a very special place, and we want our kids to get involved in the things that go on at the library.”
