Elementary aged kids will be able to make their very own sock bunny or decorate a paper egg with the Women of Worth at the Hopkins County Public Library on March 25.

For Easter, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville has partnered with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Public Library to give kids a chance to learn about the library while having fun with crafts.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25 at the library.

