A year ago residents of Barnett Boulevard in Madisonville could look out the back windows of their home and see a wooded hillside. Now they say that construction work being performed by the new property owner behind them has left that once tranquil view a dangerous mud bank that has been stripped of trees and vegetation. They also say that it has become a threat to cause flooding and potential damage to property.
“I come to give a comment about some construction work or earth moving work that is happening in the neighborhood behind where the Red Cardinal Inn used to be,” said Steven Tucker, a resident of the street. “The property owner is bulldozing, making slopes, creating a road back there that is draining water into our properties.”
The property was acquired last year by Jackie French, who is moving his trucking business to that location from Whittington Drive in Madisonville after selling that property to the development firm planning to build Starbucks and a 155,000 retail shopping center. His transition to the north side of town has not gone as planned.
After removing trees and vegetation from the hillside, which towers over the homes on the street, crews began carving a roadway into the bank.
“Now what we see is a whole bunch, like 400, semi containers that are parked in a high density residential zone and not in a commercial lot,” Tucker said.
He added that he had personally spoken with the city engineer, as well as planning and zoning officials, and discovered that the property owner does not have a permit for the work.
“It is a serious violation of the permitting process we have in place in Madisonville,” city engineer Lincoln Fugal confirmed. “This type of work would normally requires a plan on the front end and a grading permit, which includes a storm water prevention plan. That hasn’t been done. The city has issued a notice of violation to Mr. French including a fine.”
Fugal reported that since the notice was issued, all work on the site other than erosion maintenance has stopped. But for the residents, the work that has already been done has been bad enough.
“I’ve lived there for 49 years,” said Sandra Moore. “There is a 12 to 15 foot, possibly higher, wall of mud behind our homes. There’s three huge earth moving machines that have done that. They’re still there. We were told there was going to be a ditch to carry off the run-off. There is a road being put in. I want to know what can be done to protect our homes.”
Moore said that three weeks ago when heavy rain hit the area, all of the residents felt what could happen.
“I have a two year old air conditioner,” she stated. “The mud was in my air conditioner. That’s not right that one person can destroy our property.”
“I’ve been living there for about 17 years,” said Jackie Peyton. “We just paid our house off. Now we see all of this construction. I’m a victim of flooding. My yard was a lake twice this year due to the moving of earth all summer long. They did correct the issue and stop the flooding, but now I’m concerned that I’ve spent 17 years investing in this property and now my property value is going to drop.”
Property owners say that in the long term this hasn’t stopped French’s future development plan, which he hopes to continue once all the permits go through.
“I talked to (Mr. French) and he is planning on bringing the road out behind all of the houses on Barnett Boulevard,” Tucker said. “My concern is not only our properties becoming damaged from water damage, but that is going to flow into the high school as well, which will cause more problems and maybe even require the city to be involved in remediating damage.”
“I’m a pro-business guy,” said Peyton. “I work for a company and we are looking to make money. But this should be a win-win situation for both the company and the residents who live there. A good compromise, making sure it doesn’t devaluate our property or flood us out is what I’m looking for.”
Fugal said that French has employed Gaston Engineering to develop a corrective action plan.
Duke Gaston with Gaston Engineering reported that permits have currently been filed and a corrective action plan has been submitted.
“It will take a little bit of planning to be done to straighten things out because it was not done correctly,” he said.
