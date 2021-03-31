Nortonville is one of 41 projects to receive part of a total of $4.3 million in funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Nortonville will use the $125,100 to replace fencing around the majority of the City Park and upgrade the concession stand and restroom facility. They will also use funds for earthwork and drainage improvements, to pave the parking area and add LED lighting, new bleachers, trash receptacles and signage.
Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said the grant is a 50/50 matching grant.
“They will give us $125,100 and we have to come up with the other $125,100,” she said at Monday’s special called council meeting. “We have one more hoop to jump through before it is final.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday his selection of the 41 projects. All selected projects will upgrade parks and recreation spaces across Kentucky.
LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund will provide crucial funding for communities in every corner of Kentucky,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We are grateful these funds will upgrade Kentucky parks with accessible trails, playgrounds and more for every Kentuckian to enjoy.”
