COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County are rising as the school system prepares to welcome students for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the county is being overwhelmed with cases from the delta variant and is glad both school systems within the county have decided to require masking for faculty, staff and children — regardless of vaccination status — as the new year gets underway.
“I think it is the only way we have of going back to school with the delta variant spreading rapidly,” she said. “Hopefully, if we start with everyone wearing masks, we won’t have as many students quarantined.”
Beach said there are still a lot of students quarantined as the school year starts.
“We have had multiple infants that were COVID positive at this time and young children,” said Beach. “That has been the major change we are seeing.”
The Health Department reported 221 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the past week, bringing the number of active cases to 486. There have been 4,647 who have recovered from COVID-19 and 157 people who have died.
According to the Kentucky COVID website on Friday, Hopkins County was classified as red with an incidence rate of 48. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the county per 100,000 residents.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said last week was the largest week for positive COVID-19 test results they have seen since the pandemic began.
“The delta variant is spreading rapidly, especially among the younger age groups,” she said. “We are seeing these younger patients getting very sick much faster than before.”
Quinn said there were 21 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Monday, with four in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 17% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Beach said the best way to protect children ages 11 and younger is to get vaccinated and wear masks. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the schools in Hopkins County for students who have parental consent and who want the vaccine.
She said the Health Department has been getting a lot of phone calls about community events and what people need to do to stay safe. The best things to do are to hold the event outside, wear masks, use social distancing and hand sanitize regularly.
“If someone has a large community event, there is a good possibility that there will be an outbreak associated with it,” said Beach.
On Monday in a meeting with Dr. Steven Stack with the Department of Public Health, Beach said concern was expressed about hospital capacity across the state.
To schedule an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242.
