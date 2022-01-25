According to the Dawson Springs Independent School System’s Facebook page, there is a new initiative known as #LivePurple, in efforts to boost school and community spirit throughout the community.
It is encouraged for everyone to wear purple on any day in the month that has the number “7” in it. This means that every month on the 7th, 17th and 27th, students and faculty should wear purple to support Dawson Springs. Purple is the seventh color in the rainbow which is why the number seven was selected.
“We have been partnering with the Dawson Springs Schools to make sure we can serve all of our students and families in the aftermath of the tornado, and this is just another way of showing our support,” Lori Harrison, Communications and Community Engagement Specialist for Hopkins County Schools.
