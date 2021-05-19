Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Aaron Sisk, 22, of Bowling Green, was charged Monday with resisting arrest, public intoxication, first-degree fleeing or evading police, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jason Blanton, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Michael Carter, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jessica Cauley, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Audie Suttle, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving on a DUI suspended license, resisting arrest, ATV violations, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Elizabeth Embrey, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Andreas Thomas, 38, of Louisville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Kaylee Sirois, 27, of Earlington, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Landon Jones, 25, of Greenville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Matthew Massey, 35, of Earlington, was issued a warrant on Saturday for parole violation.
Stephanie Orange, 48, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Dion Jones, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Shameika Money, 40, of Shepherdsville, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Dusty Witherspoon, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle
Travis Richmond, 25, of Sebree, was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs.
