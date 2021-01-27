Two minority-focused organizations in Hopkins County have voiced displeasure with the Hopkins County School Board’s recent decision to fill a vacant seat on its board.
Both the local chapter of the NAACP and the African American Coalition of Hopkins County have submitted letters to Board Chairman John Osborne in regards to the recent appointment of J.W. Durst to fill a vacated two-year term for the District 5 post.
The vacancy came about after Doug Center resigned the seat before being sworn into office. Center, who ran unopposed in November’s general election, accepted employment out of town that will force him to move, and ultimately disqualify him from serving.
Durst was among five applicants who submitted resumes for board consideration. Also applying for the position were Felicia Bradley, Anna Leasure, Melissa McAdoo and Scott Stevenson. Durst had previously held the seat for four years — including a year as board chairman — but did not file to run in this past election cycle.
Both Bradley and McAdoo are black women that expressed interest in the open seat. Ultimately, due to a change in how such situations are handled, the final decision to appoint someone to the seat rested solely with the sitting board members.
According to statue, the board had the option to interview applicants or appoint based on the submitted resumes, which is what occurred at a special called meeting on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The lack of interviews for those applicants has left both local groups seeking answers.
Marcus Ray, interim president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County NAACP branch and president of the Kentucky NAACP, said he would like to sit down with Osborne and Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby to discuss his organization’s concerns.
Among some of those issues Ray mentioned included any plans to close the achievement gap among black and white students and specific diversity programs the district is or will be offering.
“We just want to take a look at some of the district things in place that contribute to some of those issues and what we can do to mitigate or eliminate them all together,” said Ray.
Ray has been the state president September 2019 and took on the role of interim president for the Madisonville-Hopkins County branch in January 2020. He said local elections to determine the president were not completed because of COVID-19 and he has taken over running the branch until a replacement can be elected later this year.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, also sent a letter to Osborne voicing his displeasure with the board’s decision.
“The Hopkins County school system has often expressed its commitment to diversity and inclusion, yet in this situation when there was an opportunity to add some much, and long overdue, needed diversity to its ranks, the board failed to do so,” said McReynolds in a letter addressed to Osborne.
Ray and McReynolds both said a large portion of the minority students in Madisonville and Hopkins County live in District 5 and the community is upset the board did not chose one of the qualified African American applicants.
“All we are asking for is some diversity and inclusion in the school district and an opportunity for our children to see someone who looks them make that possible,” said Ray.
Osborne said he appreciates the concerns and is willing to sit down and discuss those issues with both organizations.
“As a board, we continue to work with our school district and our school leadership to address any concerns regarding our students,” he said. “We want to make sure that our students are well taken care of.”
Durst said he applied for the position because he was unsure if anyone else would, and he did not want the seat to go vacant while there was unfinished business left to accomplish.
“I knew there were a lot of hard-pressing decisions that needed to be made under the current circumstances we are facing — with the pandemic and the process of ensuring good academics for our students in a safe manor,” he said.
When Durst decided not to run for re-election, he said he approached leaders in the District 5 African American community and asked if they knew anyone who would want to run for the seat. Unfortunately, he said, no one expressed interest . He hopes there will be an African American on the ballot when the next election comes around in November 2022.
“I certainly don’t claim to walk in the shoes of the population that has voiced their concerns. However, I do take very seriously my role to ensure that all students — regardless of ethnicity, race, religious backgrounds and socioeconomic backgrounds — should be treated fairly and equitably,” he said. “I would be more than happy to meet with any concerned citizens to make sure we are meeting students’ needs — socially and educationally.”
