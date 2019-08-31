Hampton's 'Grizzly' named reserve champion

While most people think about visiting their favorite vacation spot over the summer, many students throughout Hopkins County were busy preparing for a unique competition. Last week both FFA and 4-H students loaded up their trailers and headed to the Kentucky State Fair to compete in numerous livestock shows, putting a summer's worth of work to the test.
Emma Hampton was selected for the Champion Drive, which highlights approximately 60 students across the state for raising superior livestock animals. Emma's lamb, "Grizzly", was named the Reserve Champion Natural Market Lamb.
"Being in the Champion Drive was a goal I set at the beginning of the summer. It was a great honor to be apart of it," said Emma, a current sophomore at MNHHS. Emma is already planning for next year's show season with hopes of doing even better.
Being part of the Champion Drive is a coveted honor for any showman. As the arena lights dim, a spotlight guides the student and animal to center stage. The excitement from spectators packed into Broadbent Arena helps further congratulate a job well done.
While the purpose of livestock showing is to raise and display an animal to match industry standards, the life lessons these students gain along the way will take them far in life. Even during the summer, these students are up early to feed their animals - often joking how this is more important than having their own breakfast. Responsibility, determination, and sportsmanship are just a few traits these students adopt which can be unmatched by their peers.
In all, it has been another great year for livestock exhibitors in Hopkins County. Congratulations to all competitors from both the FFA and 4-H programs as they finish another successful livestock showing season.
