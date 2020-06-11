Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Wednesday:
• Christopher A. Miley, 35, of Central City was charged Tuesday with violating a Kentucky protective order in Muhlenberg County and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Austin J.C. Cates, 25, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with possession of synthetic drugs and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Johnathan L. Rickard, 27, of Slaughters was charged Monday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.