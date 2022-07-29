At Tuesday’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission had a packed agenda with two audit approvals, a zoning change, and Hanson’s 150th celebration.
The commission heard from Theresa Jones, an auditor with Alfred, Nance, Jones, and Oakley, LLP, on the 2020 and 2021 audit reports. Jones said the City of Hanson is in a very good position with assets totaling $6,877,000 and liabilities totaling only $466,000.
“[They] have very little debt compared to the total assets,” she said. “That is a good position to be in.”
A lot of the assets are not liquid, being tied up in infrastructure, equipment, and property.
As for the total revenue for the general fund, the city has about $395,000, which is down from $478,000 in 2020.
“You had a grant for resurfacing the streets the year before, so that is the biggest reason for the decrease,” said Jones.
There was a decrease in total expenditures for the general fund from $318,000 in 2020 to $285,000 in 2021.
Jones said parts of the audit were looking better than in previous years due to the work the city has done, but other parts increased due to inflation.
The Hanson City Commission approved both audits as they were.
They also heard the second reading for the amended zone for 100 Factory Outlet Drive. The amendment would change the zone from a C3 into a C2.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the change would give the property more options for use instead of just retail.
The commission unanimously approved the amendment.
Hanson Mayor Jimmy Epley talked to the commission about sealing cracks on Factory Outlet Drive for an estimate of $4,088.
“We’ve had it fixed last year, but we have some more cracks,” he said. “What this does is it seals those cracks and buys us more time, so we don’t have to asphalt this yet.”
The commission also discussed asphalt repair for several streets in town but decided to look into grant funding to help pay for the repairs and hold off on any decisions until more information becomes available.
Epley and Hanson City Superintendent Brian Ruffin asked the commission for permission to purchase a Kubota RTV for about one-third of the price as a new one.
“What we will use this for is to help our guys read meters and doing extra work,” said Epley. “This will help us cut down on some of the fuel we have to buy.”
Ruffin said a new RTV costs about $25,000. The commissioners approved the purchase.
Lastly, Pearson asked the commission for permission to move forward with an event to celebrate Hanson’s 150th year. She had already been contacted about doing something in October but didn’t want to move forward without the City Commissioners’ approval.
The commission decided something to celebrate the town’s 150th year was a good idea.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Hanson City Hall.
