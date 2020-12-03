Everyone can agree, nothing has been the same locally since March when COVID-19 came to Hopkins County.
While leaders and residents debate how to respond to the virus, local small businesses have been in a constant fight to keep the doors open and staff employed.
Lindsey Morgan, owner of Beauty Shop on the Square in Dawson Springs, said her salon was shut down for about 10 weeks from March to May.
“It was very scary because the whole world was in shock,” she said. “We weren’t sure when we would be comfortable being around people again.”
Morgan said she took those 10 weeks and used them to refresh, repaint, minimize touch surfaces and removed some unnecessary services. Staff removed the beverage service, coffee bar and snack bar to reduce touchable surfaces.
When the salon reopened on May 26, it was at 33% capacity with masks worn by the stylist and customers. Temperatures are taken upon entry and screening questions are asked before every appointment to help reduce traffic.
“We have had to stagger our shifts among the stylists,” said Morgan.
Before the pandemic there were four full-time stylists and one part-time, she said. Now there is one full-time stylist and three part-time stylists.
“Part of that is capacity and part of that is because we can’t accept walk-ins,” she said.
People are able to come in to make appointments or purchase products, but walk-in clients are not allowed. The Beauty Shop started implementing contactless payments and contactless shopping to help customers stay safe when they purchase products, she said.
“We have become more diverse in the way that we offer our services,” said Morgan. “It has been pretty cool. It has been a learning experience, and we have grown from it.”
Something that stuck out to Morgan was the level of sanitizing they do. She said they have always had pretty high standards for sanitizing and disinfecting, but the pandemic has increased it.
Now instead of just disinfecting brushes and combs, they now can’t use the same cape on customers without it being washed in between. Morgan said the water bill has increased since COVID-19 because they are using the washing machine more often.
While the salon is now open to 50% capacity, they are still implementing the same measures to protect their stylists and customers. Morgan hopes that as COVID-19 becomes less of a threat, the stylists will be able to get back to a more normal schedule.
She said they normally have their Christmas Open House when the parade is scheduled to happen, but since the parade was canceled this year they had the open house last weekend.
“That was definitely different because we weren’t able to serve refreshments, and we had to limit the capacity inside the salon,” said Morgan. “Even still, it was a major success.”
Another business in Dawson Springs that is feeling the affects of COVID-19 is Redemption City, a place people can go to get clothing, food or other needs for free.
Karen Johnson, a volunteer with Redemption City, said they are not allowing anyone inside the building to look through clothing or other items. Now someone in need will come up to the door, ask for what they need and a volunteer will bring everything to them outside.
“We take it day-by-day, and we try to help who we can,” said Johnson.
Normally, they will have a toy drive where parents can come look through toys for their kids, but Johnson said they probably won’t be able to do that this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Johnson said they are always taking in donations of food, clothing, first aid and other items people can use.
Redemption City is located at 200 West Arcadia Avenue and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 270-330-4089.
