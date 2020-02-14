A road connecting to Interstate 69 may have occasional closures for the next couple of months due to utility work.
Atmos Energy is replacing about one mile of gas pipe on Grapevine Road, between Lovan Lane and Spence Avenue. A spokesperson says that the work began around the first of February.
“They’re fairly vintage,” Kay Coomes said Wednesday from Owensboro. She estimated the pipe dates from the 1960s.
Crews will remove slightly more than one mile of bare steel pipe and install almost one mile of high-density Polyethylene pipe.
“The bare steel is important, because that causes a lot of our leaks,” Coomes said.
She added that the project also will replace 95 service lines along Grapevine Road. Because of that, the road will have flaggers and shutdowns from time to time.
Atmos began a pipeline replacement program across its Kentucky service area in 2009, as part of a rate agreement with the Public Service Commission. Coomes said at that time, Madisonville’s gas pipelines were in good shape. But now, it’s time for action.
“This is the first one I’m aware of in Hopkins County,” Coomes said.
Coomes noted pipe replacement has occurred in Princeton, Greenville and Hopkinsville in recent years. That’s based on a survey of the entire Atmos system to find the most critical areas for repairs.
“We plan to hit this area hard,” Coomes said. She added another part of Madisonville is likely to have pipe replacement work next year, but the exact location has not been determined.
Coomes said the Grapevine Road work will cost Atmos about $800,000. If the weather allows, the company hopes to finish the pipe replacement in late April.
