After almost two years with no performances, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will open its stage to welcome musical and theatrical productions.
On Monday, the Glema announced the upcoming performances that will grace the stage in spring 2022.
Glema Director Brad Downall said there are 17 performances planned, including concerts rescheduled from the fall of 2021 and earlier.
“Patrons holding tickets for one of the previously scheduled concerts should contact the ticket office to have new tickets issued,” he said.
The Glema staff has made some adjustments to policies and presentations to keep performers and patrons as safe as possible, he said. Since the Glema is on the Madisonville Community College Campus, masks are required to be worn by all patrons.
“Staff and volunteers will encourage keeping socially distant while patrons are up and moving about,” said Downall. “Socially distant seating will be encouraged when feasible.”
Ticket refunds will only be credited to the patron’s account up until curtain time. He said if a patron is not feeling well, they should stay home for their health and the health of others.
Performances that have on-stage seating may be moved to auditorium seating at the discretion of the Glema staff and artist to allow more space for the actors and audience, he said. An example is the Dinner Theatre presentations, where dinner is optional and will be served in the Beshear Education Center Community Room.
“As for the Chamber Music and Coffeehouse concerts, decisions will be made on a performance-by-performance basis as to staging in black-box or auditorium seating configuration,” said Downall.
The policies will be adjusted according to conditions at the time of performance, he said.
The lineup of performances so far starts with the Boston Brass at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with Jose Sibaja and Jeff Connor on the trumpet, Christ Castellanos on the french horn, Domingo Pagliuca on the trombone, and William Russell on the tuba.
The ensemble performs classical arrangements to jazz standards and treats the audience to a unique brand of entertainment, according to a news release.
Tickets for the Boston Brass are $20 for the main floor front, $15 for the rear main floor, and $10 for the balcony. All students and children get half-price, and the group rate is $5 for 10 or more people.
On Thursday, Feb 24, at 7 p.m., BodyTraffic will perform. BodyTraffic is a world-class contemporary dance company. It brings the timeless music of Peggy Lee, James Brown, and great American jazz standards to life.
Tickets are $25 for the front main floor, $20 for the rear main floor, and $15 for the balcony. Students and children play half-price, and the group rate is $7.50 for a group of 10 or more.
The Grass Roots will perform on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. They have charted 14 Top 40 singles and were one of the top Rock n’ Roll bands of the late sixties and early seventies.
On Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Rodney Crowell will take the stage performing his American roots music.
Tickets for The Grass Roots and Rodney Crowell are $30 for the front main floor, $25 for the rear main floor, and $20 for the balcony.
Martina McBride will finally grace the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, after the event was canceled due to COVID last year. Tickets for the concert are sold out.
The US Bank brings a family special with Popovich Comedy Pet Theater on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. It is entertainment for the whole family, featuring a unique blend of comedy and juggling skills.
Tickets are $25 for the front main floor, $20 for the rear main floor, and $15 for the balcony. All students and children get half-price.
The Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series presents the Dali String Quartet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. They are a mix of Latin American, Classical, and Romantic music.
On Feb. 27 at 4 p.m., the Inversion Ensemble will perform, showcasing an array of music, including jazz, classical, gospel, and musical theater.
On Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., the Vision Duet will perform, combining violin and percussion from Ariel Horowitz and Britton-Rene Collins.
NouLou Chamber Players will perform on Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. They are a vibrant ensemble that brings together Louisville’s elite classical musicians.
The Coffeehouse Series will have Jason Catron & his Little Big Band perform on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., bringing a twist to favorite classic country songs.
Wilson Fairchild will perform on Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. They are a country music duo made up of Wil and Langdon Reid from Shenandoah Valley, Virginia.
Jeff Allen will perform his comedy routine on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. This performance is sold out.
Tickets for all of the Chamber Music Series performances and Coffeehouse Series are $22, which is general admission.
Speciwal events at the Glema include The MCC Singers with Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience & Tonic Sol Fa performing on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, all students and children get half-price.
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s production of James & the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl will be on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m., with a double feature on Saturday, March 19 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, and all students get half-price.
Two dinner theaters will take place in the spring, starting with The Play That Goes Wrong on February 10 through 12. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., and the curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and play are $28, and tickets for just the play are $14.
The SpongeBob Musical will be on July 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and on July 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 and all students get half-price.
Season packages and single tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday and may be purchased in-person, by phone, or online at glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
Discounts are available for packages and single tickets. There is a 25% discount when tickets for all the shows are purchased, a 20% discount for 11-14 shows, and a 10% for five to 10 shows. Seniors get a 10% discount, and students and children under 12 years old get a 25% discount unless a higher discount is offered for a specific show.
For more information visit the Glema’s website, at www.glemacenterw.org or call 270-821-2787.
