For many people in Hopkins County, Christmas Eve brought sadness with the news that longtime educator and Hopkins County School Board member Bobby Fox had passed away.
Fox served as a basketball coach in Hopkins County from 1964 to 2010 at many different levels. He began his coaching career as the head coach of the St. Charles Dragons from 1964 to 1967 and 1977-1985. He also served as the head coach at Dalton from 1967-1970 and at Charleston from 1990-1995. He also spent time at West Hopkins High School as Assistant Coach of the Rebels from 1970-1975 and was head coach of the South Hopkins Lady Cats from 1985-1989.
Fox continued to support athletics at West Hopkins as the clock keeper. He has served on the Hopkins County School Board since 2019. He did not run for re-election this year and his term was set to expire at the end of this week.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said every decision he made on the board was with the students and staff in mind.
“Being an educator provided him with the same lens as our teachers and support staff,” she said. “His legacy of servant leadership will continue as a priority in Hopkins County Schools and our community.”
Smith said Fox was part of the board that hired her in July 2021 and his kindness and support helped her transition into the new role.
Eric Stone, the principal at West Hopkins School, said he had known Fox for most of his life.
“I’ve known him since I was young,” he said. “He was my mother’s teacher, and he taught my aunts, and I’ve just been around him most of my life.”
When Stone started teaching 21 years ago, he and Fox were on the same teaching team. Even after Fox retired, he still visited the students at West Hopkins.
“He was there some mornings before I got there,” said Stone. “When school started, he would go down to first, second, and third-grade land and sit out in the hall with little chairs and little kids, and they would read to him, and he would read to them. Those kids, up until COVID, looked forward to seeing him. He was sitting in that lobby in the morning greeting them.”
Stone said Fox was a mentor to him, and it was a privilege working with him.
