For many people in Hopkins County, Christmas Eve brought sadness with the news that longtime educator and Hopkins County School Board member Bobby Fox had passed away.

Fox served as a basketball coach in Hopkins County from 1964 to 2010 at many different levels. He began his coaching career as the head coach of the St. Charles Dragons from 1964 to 1967 and 1977-1985. He also served as the head coach at Dalton from 1967-1970 and at Charleston from 1990-1995. He also spent time at West Hopkins High School as Assistant Coach of the Rebels from 1970-1975 and was head coach of the South Hopkins Lady Cats from 1985-1989.

