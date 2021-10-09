Mahr Park Arboretum announced that Pride Elementary’s Courtyard of Curiosity won the prize for the best-decorated hay bale.
Park Director Ashton Robinson said the contest ended on Oct. 2, and there were 34 hay bales decorated throughout the park’s main drive.
“It was a close call as each one presented so much talent,” she said.
Pride won with their “Fall is a ball, with pollinators” theme and will receive a $100 gift card.
Robinson said this was the first Hay Bale Trail for the park, and she thought it would be a great activity for people to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicle.
“I know many people enjoy a drive through the park as part of their everyday routines and weekend outings,” she said.
Robinson said decorating participants included community organizations, Hopkins County Schools, businesses, individuals, and City of Madisonville department. Once decorated, the hay bales resembled everything from the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown to a s’more.
“It’s fun and exciting to see what everyone comes with,” she said. “We have so many creative people in our town.”
The trail started the weekend of Harvest Fest on Sept. 18 and was part of the event kick-off. She said the trail will be up until the end of October.
The trail was started as a way to bring in more traffic to the park, and she said it has succeeded.
“The traffic throughout the park has increased significantly as we have had people driving through, getting out, and taking pictures,” said Robinson. “It indeed has been an exciting time at Mahr Park.”
She said she loves to see the photos that people post on social media and tag the park in.
“Almost everyone I talk to has said they love the hay bales,” said Robinson.
She hopes next year the number of hay bales will double and has already heard from several people that they want to be involved in the trail next year.
The park has also left the community garden open for the community to enjoy, which includes the corn maze, hay maze, corn pit and other fall activities. Robinson said the garden will also be open until the end of October.
The park will have the 2022 Hay Bale Trail applications on their website soon, at www.mahrparkarboretum.com/haybaletrail. For more information on the trail, call 270-584-9017.
