Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Joey Greenwell, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Steven Carner, 41, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday with speeding 13 miles per hour over the speed limit and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Lauren Furgerson, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
Daniel Garcia, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance (heroin) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Shayla Mason, 20, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with second-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Jayden Weaver, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with following another vehicle too closely, reckless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in marijuana and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Tyrell Bateman, 18, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with possession of handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana, public intoxication and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
