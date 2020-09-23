Two Hopkins County students, Anthony Popescu and Drew Belcher were recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Popescu was named a semifinalists in the 2021 program and Belcher was named a commended student in the 2021 program.
“We are extremely proud of both of them, they have chosen to take rigorous classes and I can’t wait to see where the future takes them,” said Suzanne Duncan, senior counselor at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. “They are both going to be successful without a doubt.”
Popescu, a senior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, is one of around 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th scholarship program. He will be competing for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million, according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay. The high school must submit a detailed scholarship application providing information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received.
Belcher, also a senior at MNHHS, is one of about 34,000 commended students throughout the nation being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. He will not continue in the competition, but is placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition.
“We are always pleased when we have students recognized by this program because it is very prestigious,” said Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for Hopkins County Board of Education.
Finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program will be announced early next year.
