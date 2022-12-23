During Monday night’s City of Madisonville City Council meeting, Police Chief Steve Bryan presented officers with Life Saving Medals based on their heroic actions that took place this past summer.
Chief Bryan shared the incident with everyone in attendance.
On the evening of August 11, 2022, Central Dispatch received a call of a house fire on Barnett Boulevard. Several Madisonville Police Officers responded to the scene to find large flames coming from the home.
Upon arrival, Officers were told there may be people still inside the residence. Officers Mason Wickham, Austin Scott, Corey Springfield, Shawn Davis, Dustin Scott and Sergeant Sean McCance arrived and approached the home. Officers began pounding on the door and when no one answered they kicked it in and entered to search for occupants.
The officers were inside the burning residence for nearly four minutes searching for the occupants before they were brought out safely. The officers formed a human chain to safely make it through the residence and to make sure all other officers and occupants made it out alive. The bravery and sacrifice of their own safety led to saving the lives of two occupants and their twelve pets.
These officers took direct, immediate, and positive action to preserve the lives of other human beings that were in real and imminent danger of dying. They did this without regard for their own safety and demonstrated great courage and fearlessness that exemplifies what it means to be an Officer with the Madisonville Police Department. Because of this they are being awarded the Officer’s Life Saving Medal.
Thanks to the officers, four people and 12 pets were all rescued from the burning house and brought to safety.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.