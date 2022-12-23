AWARD2

Pictured from left to right, Sgt. Sean McCance, Officer Corey Springfield, Officer Mason Wickham, Officer Austin Scott, Officer Shawn Davis, Officer Dustin Scott, are seem here with their Life Saving Medals that were awarded during Monday night’s city council meeting.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

During Monday night’s City of Madisonville City Council meeting, Police Chief Steve Bryan presented officers with Life Saving Medals based on their heroic actions that took place this past summer.

Chief Bryan shared the incident with everyone in attendance.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.