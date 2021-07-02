United Way of the Coalfield’s Executive Director Don Howerton has announced that United Way has now partnered with 14 agencies thanks to the allocation committee’s work.
Howerton said United Way of the Coalfield’s goal has always been to help agencies in the community.
“The committee worked to not only continue the work of our current agencies, but to help build up new agencies,” he said.
Susan Scholze, head of the allocations committee and board president, said 14 agencies applied for grants for 15 programs.
“At our final review meeting, held on June 15, we concluded that each of the 15 programs merited consideration,” she said.
COVID-19 did impact United Way’s fundraising campaign, so they were not able to fully fund all the requests, she said.
“Nonetheless, we prioritized the funding to make the best use of monies raised, and on June 21, our Board of Directors approved our funding recommendations,” said Scholze. “All 15 programs will receive an investment grant for the 2021-22 grant year; 13 of the programs serve people in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.”
The programs that cover both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties are American Red Cross, ARCH Community Health Coalition, CASA of Midwest KY, Hope2All Food Banks, Impact Mentoring, Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, PACS Home Delivered Meals, PACS Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Pennyroyal Trace Industries, The Learning Center, The Salvation Army and Women’s Triangle House. The programs in just Hopkins County are the Hopkins County Community Clinic and Hopkins County 4-H. The only program serving just Muhlenberg County is Feeding America.
Scholze said she is excited to see the impact these programs will have in the community over the next year.
“In the end, our goal was trying to keep the big picture in mind,” she said. “We tried to look at the number of clients they are serving and the impact they are having.”
Knowing that United Way was not going to reach its campaign goal, they decided to create tiers for agencies applying so everyone would get something, said Howerton.
“Covid was and continues to be a formidable barrier to UWC fundraising efforts and continues to be a terrible burden on the citizens of our two counties,” he said. “We were able to meet our commitments to our agencies only because of our supporters.”
Scholze said they created different grant sizes, new agencies applying could only submit for a $2,500 grant. Those returning could choose between several levels depending on their need. The levels were $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000.
“Fortunately, the requests didn’t all come in for $20,000,” she said. “Despite the fact that we had a little bit less money to disperse in the coming year because of COVID than we have currently, the majority of our existing agencies are going to get the same amount or more in this coming year.”
Howerton said July 1 started United Way’s new campaign year, which is also their 50th Anniversary.
“We are asking that businesses and industries in both counties reflect on the work that our agencies do and join our work,” he said. “Reach out to us about starting a United Way campaign for the fiftieth time or for the first.”
Scholze added the board is in the process of planning some interesting events for this summer and fall.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayofthecoalfield.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.