Scrap metal value driving catalytic converter thefts

With the value of precious metals increasing, so are thefts of catalytic converters, with several having been reported stolen in recent weeks throughout Daviess County.
Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s emissions system, contain rhodium, platinum and palladium, making them attractive to thieves, not only because of their scrap value, but the relative ease with which they can be taken.
“They get underneath the car, and a lot of times they will pick vehicles you can get under pretty easily, like vans and trucks and vehicles like that,” Sheriff Barry Smith said. “They will just take a sawzall and cut them off at the front and the back, and in a matter of about a minute it is gone.”
Smith said Kentucky has a pretty stringent law regarding the sale and purchase of used catalytic converters, while some neighboring states, such as Indiana, do not.
“I think these are taken across state lines and scrapped at different places across the country, more so than they are here in Kentucky,” Smith said.
Smith said that while the sheriff’s office has charged some individuals with crimes related to the theft of catalytic converters, there doesn’t seem to be an organized group stealing them.
“Over time we have made some charges on these, but it seems to be different from time to time, who may be doing these actual thefts,” Smith said. “They are looking to make a quick buck, no matter who the thief may be.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department’s public information officer, said it is important for vehicle owners to be aware of their surroundings when parking a car. Parking in areas with greater visibility or more traffic can serve as a deterrent to would-be thieves.
“Some of the vehicles that we are seeing be targeted are maybe vehicles that have been left sitting for an extended period of time,” Boggess said. “It is obvious to somebody that vehicle is not being monitored very closely.”
Also, the value of a catalytic converter varies, depending on the type of vehicle, which can lead to specific makes and models being targeted more regularly.
“It very much tends to be a crime of opportunity,” Boggess said. “Just like a lot of other crimes that we deal with.”
Chris Freeman, manager of Fuller Muffler and Brake Inc., said if someone has the catalytic converter stolen off their vehicle, they would notice as soon as they started it.
“The converter is actually before your muffler, so if they cut that off, you have no muffler or no converter,” he said, “it is just wide open from the engine.”
The average cost to replace a catalytic converter is between $400 to $500, but varies depending on the make and model.
