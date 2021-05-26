Chief Justice John Minton announced last week that the state court system is ending most COVID-19 related restrictions. The news comes in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
On Monday, the Supreme Court entered two administrative orders that eliminate most of the health and safety requirements related to COVID-19 and further expand in-person court operations. Administrative Order 2021-16 replaces Administrative Order 2021-06 in its entirety and Administrative Order 2021-17 replaces Administrative Order 2021-07 in its entirety.
These changes are effective immediately and a brief summary of the orders can be found here:
Administrative Order 2021-16, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Health and Safety Requirements
- Allows in-person access to court facilities for any individual with business before the courts, except those who have symptoms of, have tested positive for, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Eliminates the mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of the public entering court facilities and fully vaccinated KCOJ elected officials and employees.
- Strongly encourages continued use of masks by members of the public and KCOJ elected officials and employees who are not fully vaccinated.
- Permits judges to require individuals in their courtrooms to wear masks and gives appointing authorities the ability to require the employees they supervise to wear masks in a specific office, courtroom or department.
- Encourages the continued use of remote technology for court proceedings and allows any individual with a scheduled remote hearing to appear remotely.
- Allows judges to conduct in-person court proceedings.
- Allows filings and payments to be made in-person at the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
Supreme Court Order 2021-17, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Court Proceedings
- Lifts most restrictions on jury trials but requires continuances, postponements and recusals for attorneys, parties and jurors who are ill or at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
- Allows master commissioners to conduct judicial sales remotely or in person with no limitations.
- Retains the July 1, 2021, start date for show cause dockets for payments of fines and court costs.
Locally, Hopkins County Family Court Judge and Chief Circuit Judge Susan McClure explained what that means for business and proceedings at the Judicial Center.
“We have a sign on our front door that says if you are experiencing certain symptoms, you should not enter the building,” said McClure. “The basic takeaway from the court system is that if you are vaccinated as an employee of the court system, you are not required to wear a mask. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly recommend you to wear a mask, and that is the same with people coming in.”
The number of people in courtrooms is also at the judge’s discretion, according to McClure.
Things like the payment window have opened up again as well.
McClure said the Kentucky Supreme Court order is specific to only let people who have business with the court inside.
“So you are not supposed to come with your entire family for example,” she said. “It is just those who have a case or have business in the court.”
The use of remote technology such as hearings over Zoom and by phone are still used in certain cases, said McClure.
“It depends on what it is,” she said. “We are still mixed right now … they are doing some of the court hearings with people from the jail through Zoom and over the phone.”
McClure said some practices using Zoom and mobile phones for hearings might stay in place well after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s things where remote makes more sense,” she said. “For example, if I am here and there is someone that is in jail in, say, Elizabethtown, there is really no reason to send someone to transport them over here during most routine court appearances.”
McClure said things like criminal trials will be a different issue.
“People generally have a lot of court appearances before they get to that point,” she said. “I think that is one of the things that will be forever changed. I think we have learned how to operate some provisions in a more efficient manner.”
McClure wanted to remind the public that Real ID business is being conducted at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office located at 56 Federal Street.
