The Hopkins County Young Professionals will be recognizing four amazing local individuals at the first Hopkins County Hall of Fame Dinner, Tuesday, July 26, at Mahr Park Arboretum Event Barn A. The event will start at 5:30 p.m.
HCYP past President Chad Menser said HCYP is excited and proud to offer this event.
“We wanted to create a platform to celebrate the success and achievements of all Hopkins County natives,” he said. “There are so many people who currently reside in our community, and ones that no longer live here that have done extraordinary things that put Hopkins County in the spotlight and part of a conversation.”
Current HCYP President Laura Faulk said there are a lot of well-deserving recipients for the inaugural years.
“Each recipient brings something completely different to the table, but the one thing they all have in common is shining a light on Hopkins County through their accomplishments,” she said.
The first recipient is Kaylee Tow. She graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 2017 and is a nationwide softball standout.
Tow currently holds the KHSAA Fastpitch State Records for Hits, Runs Scored, and Walks. She obtained her MBA from the University of Alabama while setting records as a three-time NFCA All-American.
She has played on some of the largest stages in the game, including a High School State Championship, two-time all-SEC Team, Junior Women’s World Championship, and the 2021 Women’s College World Series.
The second recipient is Richard Frymire Jr. He came to Hopkins County in 1959 and has dedicated his life to the service of others. He served 31 years in different branches of the military, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Kentucky Air National Guard, and the U.S. Air Force, where he retired with the rank of Major General.
After retiring from the military, he began practicing law in Hopkins County. Over the last 61 years, Frymire has received many awards, served on many boards and committees throughout the county and state, as well as served as Hopkins County Judge Executive, Kentucky State Representative, and Kentucky State Senator. He is currently the senior member of Frymire, Evans, Peyton, Teague & Cartwright, PLLC.
The next inductee is Tanya Bowman. She is currently serving as the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk.
She is the founder and executive director of Plans 4U Foundation which work to support and empower youth. She has served for over 15 years as Youth Pastor at Word of Faith Christian Center, along with being Chaplin for the Hopkins County Detention Center.
She obtained a degree in criminal justice and accepted a position at the Hopkins County Circuit Clerk’s office. She won the primary election and became the first elected African-American Circuit Clerk in the state of Kentucky.
The final recipient is Drew Franklin. He is a co-host on the Kentucky Sports Radio morning show with over 40 affiliates around the state and beyond.
Franklin is the longtime editor and online personality behind the KSR website and a partner in the KSBar and Grille in Lexington.
Along with recognizing these four outstanding individuals, the diner will also have live music from Hopkins County natives Jason White of Oklahoma City, OK, and Daniel Porter of Lexington, KY. White and Porter began performing together during their time at North.
“This will be the first time in a long time they will be joining the stage together again in Hopkins County,” said Menser.
HCYP is looking to make this an annual event and a platform for all natives of Hopkins County to know that their achievements do not go unnoticed.
“The group wants community support to make this successful and an event to look forward to every year,” said Menser.
The event is open to all ages and professional backgrounds. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the Hopkins County Young Professionals Facebook page or by reaching out to Chad Menser at Farmers Bank and Trust or Laura Faulk at First United Bank and Trust Company.
