Ask Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton about his "2020 vision," and it's similar to what he had at the start of 2019.
"To elevate every business, every home and every person," Cotton said.
For Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., the key phrase for the year ahead is "forward-looking."
"We want to move forward with our roads, as well as tech issues with our broadband initiative," Whitfield said.
Cotton and Whitfield begin their second year in office after an opening year where Cotton faced both honor and controversy. The honor is what he considers his biggest accomplishment of 2019.
"The City Government of the Year award" from the Kentucky League of Cities, Cotton said, "was a huge accomplishment for the city and the community."
The controversy for Cotton came early, as he elevated new people to top city positions while dismissing others. The removal of Community Development Director Summer Crick surprised some people. But Cotton said he has "absolutely" no regrets about it.
By comparison, Whitfield's first year overseeing Hopkins County was calm. He calls 2019 a year of cooperation, which paid dividends.
"Working with the state government and the local governments on roads," Whitfield said, "we had more money for roads than I can remember."
See Office/Page A6
Whitfield hopes to develop a five-year plan for county road improvements during 2020, "rather than just reacting." He also wants to take action on the long-dormant Regional Sports Complex land along Interstate 69.
"We'll see what the drilling brings," Whitfield said. He announced plans in November for a core drill, to make certain that the 70 acres are usable. Whitfield hopes to conduct that test in early January.
Cotton's agenda for 2020 includes an "action plan" for Madisonville, which he expects will be ready within 45 days. He said Madisonville Community College is compiling results from a series of meetings involving a wide range of local leaders.
"It's an opportunity to engage about what we have going on," Cotton said.
The mayor also wants to continue town hall meetings across the city, where people can share their concerns. He said the next one tentatively is planned for February in Ward 1.
Whitfield said he wants to improve relations this year with all of Hopkins County's mayors. In addition, a meeting between regional judge-executives with new Gov. Andy Beshear is still being organized.
All leaders across Hopkins County will watch one date in 2020 closely. Wednesday, April 1, is Census Day.
"I don't know if you'll see huge growth from the census," Cotton said. But he encouraged all residents to fill out the forms, because federal funds depend on them.
"Each person equals $1,000 a year," Cotton said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.