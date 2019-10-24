A Christian County Jail inmate escaped custody between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday and authorities are asking for assistance in locating the man.
Creadell E. Hubbard, 61, Hopkinsville, allegedly escaped through the heating and cooling system of the jail, authorities believe after finding his orange jumpsuit located in the air duct at the jail, according to press releases from Kentucky State Police and Hopkinsville Police Department.
Hubbard was determined to have escaped after he didn't report for roll call at midnight Monday.
Authorities are asking people not to approach Hubbard but only report if he has been seen.
Hubbard is considered a violent felony offender and is considered to be armed and dangerous, the reports state.
His charges range from first-degree fleeing police to possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon.
He is also a current suspect in a shooting that occurred at 1765 Jago Road, according to HPD.
Hubbard is a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'10" tall, and weighs approximately 195 pounds.
The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to Hubbard's arrest.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.
You can also contact HPD at 270-890-1500. Callers may remain anonymous.
