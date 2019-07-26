By David Zoeller
The Paducah Sun
Kentucky's quasi-governmental agencies still face tough financial choices despite the General Assembly's passage of pension legislation Wednesday aimed at providing them some relief.
House Bill 1, approved by both the state House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin following a five-day special session, aims to relieve regional universities and agencies like public health departments and domestic violence centers from massive hikes in pension costs.
The law freezes pension costs for another year and allows the agencies to stay with the Kentucky Retirement Systems at full cost, leave the retirement system by paying a lump sum equal to future projected benefits payments, or buy their way out in installment payments over 30 years.
The Marshall County Health Department is one such quasi-government agency. It has already been making tough decisions because of the pension problems, according to Billy Pitts, public health director.
"It's just like when you're at home doing your own budget and you know you're not going to get more money from any other sources," Pitts said. "Your income is going to remain the same, but your payment to a particular vendor, or system, or whoever you may owe is going to go up by a drastic amount. You've got to do something."
According to Pitts, the department's payment to the pension system (without the freeze) was projected to be an additional $566,000 annually.
"This health department in 2008 was paying 8.5% to the Kentucky Retirement System. So, on a payroll of $1.6 million annually, we paid $136,000 to KRS," he said. "Last year, for a payroll of $1.65 million, we paid $824,000. That's an 83% increase (over that span) to the pension system.
"Then, we were expected, before today's decision, to pay that additional $566,000 for a total of $1.4 million (when) 10 years ago we were paying $136,000 for almost the exact same payroll," he said. "And, keep in mind there was no additional funding coming in."
Pitts said the health department staff has been cut by almost 30% over the last 15 months when the pension issue came to the forefront, although a good portion of that was done through natural attrition. A couple of pretty fair-sized programs also had to be cut, he said.
"If the money's not there, it's just not there," Pitts said. "You can only do what you can do, and that's where we are."
The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah is another quasi-government agency.
"Since the employer contribution rate has been frozen for a year, there is no immediate effect on Merryman House or other agencies," said Mary Foley, executive director.
"However, we will have to begin making some changes and difficult decisions in preparation for next year. We certainly have some employees who are vested and have been for 10, 20 years. We would have to pay the unfunded liability to get out."
Police say there are no leads on missing Barbecue on the River director
By Dave Thompson
The Paducah Sun
More than eight months after the former Barbecue on the River director disappeared -- accused of stealing $20,000 from the organization -- the whereabouts of David Boggs Jr. remain a mystery.
Paducah Police said Wednesday the department is still treating the case as a missing person investigation.
"There's nothing in the investigation that has turned up any leads about a possible location," Chief Brian Laird said. "Really there's nothing new other than what we've already put out there."
Laird said, as of Wednesday, police have no evidence of any foul play, but they are waiting on an analysis of "some evidence." Laird declined to elaborate on the nature of that evidence.
Boggs was reported missing in early November, around the same time that the nonprofit's board accused him of stealing the money. Police said previously an investigation showed Boggs had written unauthorized checks to himself out of the organization's operating account.
A friend of Boggs' reported him missing, and police said he was last seen leaving his home on Broadway Street on Nov. 4.
"We've done everything we can up to this point to find him," said Laird, noting the department is investigating the theft as a "parallel investigation" along with the disappearance.
"We don't believe that anyone else is involved in his disappearance."
Laird said the department has availed itself of resources from other departments, but is the only agency actively investigating the case.
He asked anyone with information on Boggs' whereabouts to call the police department at 270-444-8550.
Kentucky's Craft clears step toward U.N. ambassadorship
By Phillip M. Bailey
Louisville Courier Journal
Kentucky native Kelly Knight Craft is one step closer to being the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after clearing a Senate committee on Thursday.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave Craft a green light with a bipartisan 15-7 vote despite reported concerns about her spending most of her time as U.S. ambassador to Canada away from her post.
President Donald Trump nominated Craft to be the country's face to the world at the urging of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has known Craft for years as one of the Bluegrass State's top Republican donors.
Craft, of Glasgow, is married to coal baron Joseph Craft III, president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners. She has been climbing the political ladder as of late, and has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Kentucky governor in 2023.
McConnell cheered the committee's vote in a tweet Thursday, saying Craft "is a phenomenal selection" by the president. The GOP leader said that he is proud to support her nomination.
Craft's nomination hasn't been a breeze, however, as Democrats have tried to pick apart her time as ambassador to Canada.
Politico reported this week that committee staff for Democrats, who expressed concern about Craft's inexperience, had found previously undisclosed data showing she had spent the equivalent of seven months of her 20-month tenure as U.S. ambassador to Canada back in Kentucky and Oklahoma, where she had homes.
Craft has defended previous criticisms about her travel back to the U.S. saying it was as part of dealing with a new North American free trade agreement.
Democrats on the foreign relations panel, however, said they could find only 40 days of the 356 total days she spent partially or wholly outside of Canada were attributable to trade deals.
Politico reported that Democrats found she had claimed 60 personal days away from the job. Republicans on the committee shot back that by their count, Craft had used 39 personal days.
Those issues didn't deter Republicans from pushing Craft's nomination through on Thursday.
Craft's nomination now moves to the full Senate, where she is expected to be approved.
McConnell and Paul to offer bourbon makers a tax break
By Lesley Clark
For the Lexington Herald Leader
WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul are proposing legislation to benefit Kentucky's burgeoning bourbon industry.
The Kentucky Republicans' legislation, offered Wednesday, would make permanent an about-to-expire provision in the tax code that allows for the deduction of interest expenses related to bourbon inventory in the year the expenses are paid.
McConnell's office says the bill -- the Advancing Growth in the Economy through Distilled Spirits Act -- or AGED Spirits Act, would provide Kentucky bourbon producers with a "level playing field" against their global competitors.
"This bill would benefit thousands of hard-working Kentuckians who have contributed to one of the Commonwealth's signature industries and who have helped make Kentucky the 'Bourbon Capital of the World,' " McConnell said.
The legislation exempts the natural aging process from the production period for distilled spirits. Before the provision was signed into law as part of the 2017 Republican tax cut at McConnell's behest, interest expenses were not deducted until the bourbon was bottled and sold. That could be from two to more than 20 years, depending on the aging process.
McConnell's office said the situation has been compared to a homeowner not being able to deduct the interest on a home mortgage until the house is sold.
The provision is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. The bill would make it permanent. The senator's office did not immediately have a cost estimate or a proposed method of paying for it.
The Kentucky Distillers' Association hailed the provision, noting that bourbon, unlike most spirits, can't be made overnight.
"It takes years of age and tender craftsmanship to produce the world's finest bourbon, but that actually could be a deterrent when it comes to discriminatory tax policies restricting growth and investment," said association president Eric Gregory.
According to a recent economic study conducted by the association, Kentucky bourbon contributes $8.6 billion to Kentucky's economy each year and supports over 20,100 jobs in the Commonwealth. Since 2009, the number of distilleries in Kentucky has more than tripled to 68, and the number of counties with a distillery has quadrupled to 32 out of 120.
Tourism at Kentucky distilleries also has been booming, with visits to KDA Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Craft Tour distilleries almost quadrupling to 1.4 million.
