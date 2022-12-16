Members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Navy JROTC program reached out earlier this week to lend a helping hand to some worthy veterans in the community earlier this week.
The NJROTC, commanded by Command Master Chief Bill Vermillion (Navy-ret.), took 46 students and staff to the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson to spread a little Christmas cheer and say thank you to the residents by handing out gifts and cards.
