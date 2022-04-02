Listening to the laughter and screams of students race the robots they programmed up and down the hallway is just another day at the Super Saturday event.
Madisonville Community College’s Super Saturday events have been going on for 19 years, and it gives local elementary and middle school students a chance to learn more about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).
Casey Young, the MCC workforce development liaison, said the event is open to second-graders through middle school-aged students in the Hopkins County School district.
“They are here for about three hours both Saturdays and get to dive into those subjects they don’t get to do during the week at school,” she said.
The elementary students got to choose between taking an art class or a robotics class, while the middle school students took an art class.
“This time we have an art group for every grade level,” said Young. “This has been nice to have students on campus.”
Abagail Bearden, 11, said this was her second or third year participating in the Super Saturday events.
“It is a lot of fun,” she said.
For the past two years, she did mostly engineering classes with the event. This is her first year doing the art class, and she said it is a lot of fun.
“We have done a lot of surrealism, and we also did a birch tree painting,” said Bearden. “We have also done a good amount of abstract art here.”
In school, they only have an art teacher for 12 weeks out of the school year, so being able to do art outside of school has been great. She said she has missed doing art in school.
Neli Leal, 12, said this was her first year participating in MCC Super Saturday. Her middle school art class learned to use India Ink and made several art pieces with the ink.
“I think it is pretty fun,” she said. “I like it a lot. It is very interesting.”
Paisley Caudill, a fourth-grader, said this was her first year, and her favorite class was the robotics class.
“We get to play interactively in STEM,” she said. “It is very fun.”
Caudill said she had so much fun during Super Saturday that she does want to participate next year and maybe take the art class.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.