For most of his life, local photographer Jim Pearson has been capturing light. Now, he is passing the torch by teaching some of the youngest members of his family the joy of photography.
Sunday, Pearson is opening his “Steel Rails” exhibit in the Anne P. Baker Gallery at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts — a show featuring photos of trains from across the country. However, it will also feature photographs from the “Shutterbugs” — six of Persons’ great-great nieces and nephews.
Regularly, Pearson goes out with his relatives and takes pictures of whatever interests them. From phones to point-in-shoots to DSLR cameras, the kids venture out and take photographs of family, nature, still life and more.
“They’ve all seen me taking pictures all the time, and most of them want to take pictures as well,” Pearson said. “Some have been shooting pictures with me off and on for the last three or four years, and they’ve gotten pretty decent.
One of Pearson’s nephews, Jayden Prentice, 7, said taking pictures with the camera took some getting used to it.
“It’s kind of cool when you get into it, but at first, you’re not going to like it, but when you get used to it, you’re actually going to start liking it,” he said.
In the show, Prentice has a photograph of a skateboarder at the city skatepark in Madisonville. He said that was his favorite photograph he had taken because skateboarding is something he’s always wanted to try.
“I’ve always wanted to try skating, but my mom and dad think its hard,” he said.
His favorite thing about photography is taking pictures of his family.
“My favorite thing, I’m going to have to say is taking pictures with my family, my friends, my cousins,” said Prentice. “It’s good to love on people, and when you take pictures it gives you joy.”
Several of the Shutterbugs are already award-winning photographers. Damion Rose, 7, and his sister, Elaina, 6, have both won awards at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
“It’s hard to choose my favorite thing about taking pictures because there are a lot of cool things about cameras,” Damion Rose said.
Rose said his favorite picture in the gallery is one he took of Prentice.
“It’s funny because he’s going like this,” he said while squishing his arms against his sides and making a funny face, just like Prentice did in the photograph.
Pearson said he gives the kids a camera and allows them to be creative and take photos.
“They, in turn, look at my guidance, I won’t say stand here and take a picture, I say, ‘I think this would be a little bit better if you got a little bit higher or lower,’ typical standard composition things.”
Pearson, who was a photojournalist at The Messenger for 17 years and served as a photojournalist in the United States Air Force for 24 years, said his goal in giving the Shutterbugs a creative outlet was to share his love of photography with them.
“My whole goal behind this is just to give them a love for photography, and taking pictures. If that’s what they accomplish, that’s fine,” he said. “Just as long as they have fun and like taking pictures.”
Shutterbug Xavier Brantley, 8, said photography is fun for him.
“You get to take a picture of all the pretty things you see,” he said. “If we didn’t have pictures, how would you show off stuff in books, in newspapers, or on your phone and everything else.”
Brantley’s father, Chris, said having his children’s work in the gallery was pretty impressive.
“I think it’s awesome, I didn’t see it coming,” Chris said. “They go out and take pictures pretty often.”
The youngest member of the group, Journey Prentice, 6, said she loves taking pictures with her family. Her photos have a unique perspective, said Pearson. Each photo is of her family, and her favorite is one of her grandma.
“Pictures can be family fun,” she said.
The exhibit has its opening reception from 2 to 3:30 p.m Sunday. If you’d like to find out more about the Shutterbugs and their photography, visit shutterbugkids.org. For more information regarding the exhibit, please contact the Glema at 270-824-8650.
